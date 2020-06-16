Boomtown and Co. distributes funds from t-shirt sales to local businesses

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Back in March, Boomtown and Co. in downtown Johnson City began selling “Never Shutdown Happiness” shirts to raise money for other downtown businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the clothing company distributed the funds raised from selling those shirts, with six downtown businesses receiving $1,000 each.

“$1,000 can go a long way for a small business,” said Boomtown owner James McAmis. “It can pay rent, it can buy a new computer, it can pay the power bill. So yeah, it’s gonna make a difference.”

The six businesses were Quantum Leap, Taste Budz, Red Meze, JRH Brewing, Downtown Yoga, and Dos Gatos Coffee Bar.

The shirts are still available for purchase at Boomtown’s store at 127 Spring Street and online.