Block grant offers relief to low-income households for rent, utilities in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport and Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development (GKAD) have partnered to offer relief to families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from the city, low-income households that have lost employment income due to the pandemic can receive up to three months of rent and utility payments.

“The city has allocated $180,874 from its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to assist Kingsport residents,” the release states. “GKAD will take the lead administrative duties for this program.”

In order to be eligible for the relief, applicants must meet the following criteria as provided in the release:

Applicants MUST be living in the city limits of Kingsport;

Household Income is at or below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI);

Lost household income as a result of Covid-19;

Provide documentation of income received as a result of any governmental response program due to Covid-19 (such as unemployment compensation); and

A gap exists between household income prior to COVID-19

Applications should be addressed to the following:

Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development

Fresh Start Foundation285 Louis Street

Kingsport, TN 37660

Phone: 423-245-0135 ext. 1700

For more information, click here.