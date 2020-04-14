Birthplace of Country Music offering a look at the museum from home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities museum is giving everyone a look at history during this coronavirus pandemic.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s “Museum from Home” program takes you behind the scenes.

The Bristol, Virginia facility has closed temporarily due to the coronavirus.

The videos feature museum curator Dr. Rene Rodgers discussing everything from the Bristol Sessions to the cylinder recorder and the banjo.

“Really, we just want families, people who are interested in the subject, people who love our museum, to look at us as a way to sort of make their day a little bit brighter, to learn a little bit more, to dig a little bit deeper into the content,” Dr. Rodgers said.

The updated content on the BCM website includes more resources activities for kids.

You can also find the videos on the BCM YouTube page.