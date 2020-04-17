Birthday parade held for Kingsport 96-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Social distancing didn’t stop family members and a local fire department from celebrating one Kingsport woman’s birthday.

With a little help from the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department, family and friends put on a birthday parade for Laura Mays on Idle Hour Road on Thursday.

She turned 96 years old.

“Just wanted to do something really special,” said family member Lisa Beilharz. “She’s an amazing amazing lady.”

More than 20 cars and four firetrucks participated in the parade.