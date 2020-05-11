Ballad Health: UT Knoxville student creates art to thank healthcare workers, inspire patients

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A student at the University of Tennessee Knoxville has been using her artistic talents to thank healthcare workers and brighten the days of patients in Bristol.

According to a tweet from Ballad Health, UTK student Lauren has been creating the artwork for team members and patients at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Volunteers are brightening the days of patients and team members at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Lauren, a student @UTKnoxville, used her artistic talents to thank our team and wish patients well. Thank you for thinking of us during #healthcareweek! #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/ZCSKCaAxFt — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) May 11, 2020

Some of the drawings include encouraging notes like “Just Keep Swimming” and “light will win this battle.”

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.