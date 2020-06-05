Abingdon Police Department forms Virtual Torch Run fundraising team for Special Olympics

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department is asking the community to help them log miles and raise funds for the Special Olympics.

According to a release from APD, the department is asking community members to sign up to join the Virtual Torch Run team and help them log miles and fundraise.

To join the team, click here.

After signing up, APD says you will receive information on how to start assisting the department.

APD is hoping to cover 1,900 miles by running, walking or biking between June 8-12.

The fundraising goal is $2,500, and if you would like to donate and allow officers to run for you, APD is providing that as an option.