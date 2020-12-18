LIVE NOW /
12-year-old raises $500 for animal shelter by selling hand-woven potholders

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year-old Johnson City girl used her artistic talents to raise money for a local animal shelter.

Abigale Fredericks made hand-woven potholders and sold them at the Johnson City’s Farmer’s Market.

By doing so, she raised more than $500 for the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter.

“I love animals and I wish I could have more,” Fredericks said. “I just wanted to help out the animals here so they could find homes.”

The animal shelter gave Fredericks a shirt in appreciation of her hard work and donation.

