Sabrina Williams is our Storm Team Student of the Week!

(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’ with Tyler Allender.



This week Sabrina Williams, a 3rd grade student at Cherokee Elementary School , was our Storm Team Student of the Week!

Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance to help Tyler Allender with the forecast on News Channel 11 Wednesdays at 5:30.

*Note- the student must be in grades K-5 and attend a school within the Tri-Cities viewing area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.