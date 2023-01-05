(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!

Gavin Arsenault is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!

Gavin is a 5th grader at Fairmont Elementary in Johnson City, Tennessee.

