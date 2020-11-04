Skip to content
Storm Team Student
Storm Team Student of the Week
Ethan Norris is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
Video
Haleigh Hale is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
Video
Jamen Eslinger is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
Video
Lydia Lawhorn is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
Video
Silas Hart is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
Video
Sam Quaintance is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
Video
Elijah Horton is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
Video
Rhyleigh is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
Video
Trending Stories
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
Witnesses describe ’15 minutes of terror’ inside Rockford bowling alley with gunman
Weather
Driver of suspicious vehicle in Middle Tennessee charged for filing false reports
3 Northeast Tennessee counties’ mask mandates set to expire
A local Christmas miracle: Baby born at nearly 2.5 pounds on Christmas Day
Gallery
TDH: 227 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 8 new deaths
Video
Local pup reunited with family just in time for Christmas
Video
From our family to yours – A Christmas KidsCast
Video
West Virginia couple gets engaged at Speedway in Lights Wednesday night
Video
The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020
Ethan Norris is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
Video
‘This is bigger than beer’: Johnson City Brewing Company opens new location in Boones Creek
Video
High School Standout Bryant Herron grateful for his final opportunities at Sullivan North
Video
Not a mean one after all: Mr. Grinch spreads smiles throughout the Tri-Cities
Video
Ask Storm Team 11: When was the last time it snowed on Christmas?
Video
‘Falling iguanas possible’ in Florida due to chilly temperatures, National Weather Service says
Video
Food City Great Gas and Grocery Giveaway
Town of Abingdon creates interactive map to track Santa’s trip through Washington County, Va.
Storm Team 11 explains why ‘Christmas Star’ is rare
Video
