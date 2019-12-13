Storm Team 11: Areas of freezing rain through early Friday could cause a few slippery spots mainly in the mountains

Storm Team 11 Weather:

Cloudy tonight with a low near 32 degrees. As a little bit of cold air remains trapped at the ground and a batch of moisture starts to move in tonight, plan on areas of light freezing rain or drizzle. It’s possible in the Tri-Cities from 11 PM to 2 AM, but much more likely in parts of the east Tennessee mountains and especially from the High Country of North Carolina into Grayson, Smyth, Wythe, and Tazewell County eastward in Virginia from 11 PM to 7 AM. That’s where have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for North Carolina up toward the Roanoke Valley.

North Carolina and the counties mentioned in Virginia could see a brief period of very light snow or sleet. Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1 or 0.2 inches which would create a light glaze on some of the roads toward morning, especially on bridges, overpasses and back roads so please drive safe!

An icy glaze is possible in the higher terrain of far east Tennessee and especially North Carolina up to the I-77/I-81 junction.

Generally cloudy Friday with light rain in the morning and the icy threat ending in North Carolina/Virginia after 7 AM. Rain is expected to turn steadier Friday afternoon and evening with a high of 49 degrees.

Off and on rain continues Friday night. The low at 42 degrees.

Staying mainly cloudy to start the weekend with more on the way Saturday switching to some sleet and light snow in the mountains late in the day and Saturday night. Minor accumulations are possible in the mountains mainly above 3,500 feet. The high at 46 degrees.

Rain to snow is possible Saturday afternoon – early Sunday, especially above 3,500 feet. Stay tuned!

We will see some briefly warmer weather Monday with highs in the 50s or possibly the 60s despite more rain moving into the region!