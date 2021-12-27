(423) 794-5500

Welcome to State of Franklin Healthcare Associates!

A Physician owned and operated group founded in 1998.

OFFERING PRIMARY CARE TO OUR REGION

Welcome to State of Franklin Healthcare Associates. Serving the Tri-Cities area and surrounding region since 1998, SoFHA has provided state-of-the-art primary healthcare services to patients of all ages within the region. Our board-certified physicians, physician extenders and medical staff strive to enhance quality of life by providing excellent, patient-centered care. We want to be your Primary Care Provider. Our Primary Care specialties include Family Medicine, General Internal Medicine, General Pediatrics, Combined Internal/Pediatrics and General Obstetrics and Gynecology. Click on the Primary Care Provider near you and come in or make an appointment. We are waiting to help you.

Tennessee