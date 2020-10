PALA, Cali. (WJHL) – Abingdon native Zach Osborne captured one of his biggest career milestones Saturday afternoon when the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory racer walked away with the 450 motocross championship.

Osborne was on track to find the title right at the start of the season with the Tri-Cities rider winning three out of the first four 450 class races. Osborne chalked four wins, six moto victories and led 72 laps coming into Saturday.