Zach Osborne reflects on first career 450 victory in season finale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Abingdon native Zach Osborne had a pretty eventual Sunday for two very different reasons.

The supercross rider didn’t have a great start to his day as Osborne was in a scary accident during qualifying. He got sideways coming out of the whoops and the handle bar slammed into his chest. Osborne walked off on his own power, but got a ultrasound to make sure he was okay.

Once he got cleared, the Tri-Cities native was in contention for the top spot for most of the race then he finally pulled ahead late to win his first career 450 victory. With the win, Osborne finished sixth in the standings.