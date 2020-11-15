Zac Thomas suffers serious injury in App State’s win over Georgia St.

The former Sun Belt Player of the Year left the game on a stretcher in the fourth quarter

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – Appalachian State was able to pull out a gritty 17-13 victory over Georgia State on Saturday, but it came with a price as starting quarterback Zac Thomas left the game on the stretcher in the fourth quarter.

The former Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year broke the pocket and scrambled right, heading towards the Mountaineers sideline, but he took a shot as he made it out of bounds. Thomas ran into one of his teammates deep in the sideline and fell hard, laying there for several minutes. The Trussville, Alabama native eventually left the field on the stretcher.

Before the injury, Thomas finished with 146 yards and one touchdown and interception. The usual dominating ground game for the Mountaineers was flat on Saturday as they totaled just 131 rushing yards. Camerun Peoples led all backs with 67 yards and the go-ahead touchdown on 17 touches.

Appalachian State brings its five-game winning streak into No.15 Coastal Carolina next weekend. The game kicks off at noon on ESPN 2 or ESNPU.