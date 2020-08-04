Yves Pons withdraws from NBA Draft, returning to Knoxville

The France native was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee forward Yves Pons announced he was entering the NBA draft back on April 25, but the France native decided to return to Knoxville for his senior season by withdrawing his name on Monday.

Pons shined last season, averaging a career-high 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while also earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He also tied a school record for most blocks in a season with 73 total, which is 2.36 per game.

Pons joins the likes of SEC standouts Javonte Smart (LSU), Trendon Watford (LSU), and John Petty (Alabama) to announce their return to school on today’s NBA Draft decision deadline.