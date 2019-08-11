Young Vols prepare for first fall scrimmage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers football team will play their first game in three weeks against Georgia State.

On Sunday, even though the game won’t count, many young Vols hope to make a name for themselves during the Vols’ first fall camp scrimmage.

They just want to make sure they get noticed for the right reasons.

“They need to be thrown out there and turned loose to see what they’re gonna do, said Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt on Saturday. “You don’t know what you got until they do it.

“It’ll be interesting, coaches aren’t out there with them,” he said. “When things don’t go their way, how’s the team gonna respond? Is anyone gonna have a positive impact on the folks?”

The Vols first game against Georgia State will get underway at 3:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium.