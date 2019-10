Wasps wide receiver Derrick Yates racked up 265 yards and three touchdowns in the 56-17 victory

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) It didn’t take long for Emory and Henry to gain the upper hand against Hampden-Sydney, leading 28-3 at halftime and eventually winning 56-17 Saturday afternoon.

The victory marked the Wasps second-straight win and they look to make it three-straight when Emory & Henry travels to Southern Virginia next Saturday.