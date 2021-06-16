WVU home games to return to 100% capacity this fall

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (GBN) — West Virginia’s sporting events will be back to full capacity for the 2021 season, WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced on Tuesday.

This will be a welcome sight for Mountaineer fans. Pregame tailgates at Milan Puskar Stadium, all stadium operating procedures and anything else related to the gameday experience at WVU will operate in full for the 2021 season.

“I want to thank our fans for their patience and understanding throughout the past year,” Lyons said. “Not only is this great news for Mountaineer Nation and our student-athletes, but it adds to the excitement and anticipation for Mountaineer football. A full stadium of 60,000 fans is exactly what our team deserves, and what our fans have been wanting.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, spectators were barred from all athletics venues for the first part of the fall season. A limited number of fans were first allowed back in Milan Puskar Stadium for WVU football’s game against Kansas on Oct. 17, with fans returning to other outdoor sports later that month, also in limited numbers.

West Virginia football opens its home schedule against Long Island University on Sept. 11, followed by a rivalry renewal against Virginia Tech on Sept. 17. In the conference slate, WVU will host Texas Tech, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas.

“I also want to thank our University, local and state officials for their work throughout the past year. We certainly have been in good hands with their advice and leadership,” Lyons added. “I can’t wait for this fall to again see the rows of tailgaters, experience the thrill of the Mantrip and the roar of a packed stadium singing ‘Country Roads.'”