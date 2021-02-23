Wright scores 26 as Georgia Tech beats No. 16 Virginia Tech

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Three-straight homeruns for the ETSU baseball team gave the Buccaneers a 4-1 lead, but Appalachian State slowly chipped away at the deficit and eventually sealed the 5-4 victory with a single from junior Phillip Cole in the top of the ninth.

Those three dingers were a season-high with junior catcher Kyle Richardson, senior infielder Drew Haynie and redshirt-senior infielder Jake Lyle all leaving the yard Tuesday afternoon.