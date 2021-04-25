World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown finale leaves its mark on BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Gravel swept the weekend of racing Sunday in the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series by taking the checkered flag in a thrilling feature race at the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown, the first time the “Greatest Show on Dirt” has visited BMS in nearly two decades.

In other racing Sunday at dirt-transformed Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standout Stewart Friesen also made it a clean sweep for the weekend by taking the victory in the Super DIRTcar Series race.

In the Outlaws feature, pole-sitter Logan Schuchart led 23 of the 25-lap feature race before Gravel reeled him in and passed him with two laps to go. Schuchart’s car then broke which brought out a late caution and set up a final two-lap dash for the cash between Gravel and fellow front-runner Donny Schatz, who is seeking his 300th career victory. On the restart, Gravel’s orange and black No. 2 machine got the jump and pulled away, grabbing his third win of the season and 60th of his career.

Gravel, who won Friday night’s 25-lap feature race for $10,000, earned $25,000 for today’s victory and added another much sought after BMS Gladiator Sword from Thunder Valley to his trophy collection.