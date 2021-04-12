World of Outlaws Bristol Bash wraps up Sunday afternoon

Devin Moran won the Late Model Series, while Kyle Strickler took the checkered for the DIRTcar UMP Modified feature

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The World Outlaws Bristol Bash was put on pause Saturday after constant raining all afternoon, but the event kicked off Sunday and it was well worth the wait.

After hot laps, the opening ceremonies and a handful of heat races, big payouts were up for grabs in the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Feature and DIRTcar UMP Modified Feature.

Devin Moran of Dresden, Ohio captured the checkered for the Late Model series, going home with $25,000. The victory gave Moran his second World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Feature win this season.

Kyle Strickler from Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania also padded his pockets with a victory in the DIRTcar UMP Modified Feature event, which came with a cash prize of $10,000. It was Strickler’s second Modified win at BMS this year as he also claimed the main feature during the Bristol Dirt Nationals in March.