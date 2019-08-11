World Long Drive Tour returns to Cattails in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The World Long Drive Tour returned to Kingsport, Tennessee on Saturday for the event’s second year.

The Tennessee Big Shots men’s prelims teed off at Cattails at MeadowView.

The event benefits Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The event will feature ETSU grad Chloe Garner during the women’s competition on Monday.

Ryan Steenberg, who’s currently ranked 2nd in the world standings, hit a 427 yard drive on Saturday.

He said he is excited to be in Tennessee.

“We couldn’t wait to get back to Kingsport to be honest with you, after last year’s event, the support we had from the community, the hospital, from the Niswonger group, it was wonderful,” said Steenberg. “We left here last year and couldn’t wait to come back.”

“I expect the same show out here this year I hear that everyone is coming out and I can’t wait to meet the community here in Kingsport and obviously put up some big balls for a great cause,” he said.

The Long Drive Tour will last through Monday with the finale broadcasted live on the Golf Channel.