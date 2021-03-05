Wofford’s strong presence on the boards ends ETSU’s SoCon tourney

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee women’s basketball team saw their magical run from Thursday’s upset win over Samford come to a close as Wofford ended the Buccaneers season with a 75-64 victory in the Southern Conference semifinals Friday afternoon.

The loss wasn’t because of lack of offense, Coach E and her squad shot .426% from the field and the 64 points were the third most in a regulation loss. It was the on the glass the Buccaneers struggled against the Terriers, getting outrebounded 48-30 with Wofford scoring 23 second-chance points.

“They became deflated and then just quit going to the glass, they just felt like what’s the point, whittle blows constantly, what’s the point here,” ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell said.

East Tennessee was led by freshman guard Carly Hooks, who scored a career-high 20 points with freshman center Jakhyia Davis recording 14 points and 10 boards. The Buccaneers didn’t finish with the record they’d hope for, but that doesn’t mean the Johnson City squad didn’t have success.

“I make no apologies for the program, I think the season was tough and if I need to apologize because we didn’t win enough games during a global pandemic, I’m sorry. But I don’t apologize for our program, I do believe our program is still very healthy,” Ezell said.