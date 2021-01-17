Wofford dashes ETSU in final moments of double overtime

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team featured four players that reached double figures, but that scoring output wasn’t enough in their electric matchup against Wofford as the Terriers took down the Buccaneers 79-78 in double overtime Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Sophomore guard Mykia Dowdell tied for a game-high 20 points on 8-14 shooting, one rebound shy of the first double-double of her career and of the season for ETSU. Her 20 points marks just the second time she’s reached that output.

Redshirt junior Jasmine Sanders provided sparks coming back into the starting lineup, finishing the night with 18 points, 15 of them coming after the first half. Sanders tied her career-high with four steals, while securing five rebounds before fouling out with over two minutes remaining in the first overtime.

The Buccaneers look to snap their three-game losing skid when they host UNCG for two home games next weekend.