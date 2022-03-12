The Warriors won their sixth title since 2011, the Tigers captured their third-straight championship

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Both the Wise Central and Honaker girls basketball teams are coming back to Southwest Virginia with state championships as they each chalked up wins on Saturday.

These two teams had two very different treks to capture the hardware.

The Warriors were down 11 entering the fourth quarter, but Central was able to battle back and capture the title against Luray with a 62-59 win. Freshman guard Emmah McAmis finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Honaker buried Buffalo Gap right from the tip, leading 27-18 at the break, but these Tigers busted their title game wide open coming out of the half. Honaker outscored their counterparts by 24 points in the third quarter and closed it out for a 63-29 win.