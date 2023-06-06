(wjhl) — Now to the basketball court where new ETSU head basketball coach Brooks Savage has reeled in another commitment and this one is from William & Mary.

Tuesday night on his social media account Tyler Rice announced he was 100 percent committed to the Blue and Gold. Rice a 6-1, 183 pound guard was named to the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll, appeared in 24 games with four starts, averaged four points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in 11.9 minutes of action..

As a freshman he was Named to the CAA All-Rookie Team … Started 30 of his 31 games