‘We’ve got the best fans in the SoCon,’ ETSU ready for three-game homestand

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the past two games on the road, the ETSU men’s basketball team is transitioning to its home floor with three home games in a week.

The Buccaneers host Mercer on Wednesday, compete against the Citadel on Saturday and square off against UNCG on January 26. The Bears are the SoCon’s second-best team with a 6-2 conference record. Head coach Desmond Oliver sees this game as a great opportunity, but is also looking at these next three games as if they were any other contests.

“It don’t matter, three games at home. Every game on our schedule from now until our season ends is as important as the next, like tomorrow’s practice is crucial,” Oliver said.

The Buccaneers have found plenty of success at home, holding a 6-2 record at Freedom Hall and a big reason for all the victories is the Johnson City faithful.

“We should win every game at home, we’ve got the best fans in the SoCon with their support,” Redshirt-junior guard Ledarrius Brewer said. “We should come out and ready to play. Their energy should kind of feed us, but we should also come ready.”

Des and his staff sit in the middle of the Southern Conference pack with a 3-3 conference record, so this team knows how cruical this homestand will be.

“It’s really important, we’re 3-3 right now, getting three wins at home would be big time so we can go 6-3 and only have three losses in the SoCon play,” sophomore guard Jordan King said.