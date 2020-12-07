West Virginia closes out strong to hand Lady Vols first loss of the season

The Mountaineers chalk up their first win against UT with 27 points from redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick

MORGANTOWN, W.V. (WJHL) – Despite leading by five with just over a minute left to play, the Tennessee women’s basketball team fell 79-73 in overtime to West Virginia Sunday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum.

Junior forward Rae Burell led the orange and white with 18 points and six rebounds, while sophomore guard Jordan Horston chipped in 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Redshirt-senior center Keyen Green recorded 12 points and nine rebounds.

Despite the strong scoring effort from this trio, the Volunteers couldn’t handle Mountaineer redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick, who racked up a career-high 27 points, five steals and five assists. She was one of five West Virginia starters that scored in double figures with junior guard Madisen Smith (16 pts), sophomore guard Kirsten Deans (11), junior forward Kari Niblack (11) and sophomore forward Esmery Martinez (10) helping the cause.

Before Sunday, Tennessee was 6-0 against West Virginia all-time with the last meeting coming in 2007. The Lady Vols look to bounce back from their first loss with a showdown against Furman on Thursday.