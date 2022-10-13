(WJHL) — On the Volleyball court tonight Tennessee High and Knox Gibbs were playing for a state tournament berth…

Gibbs was stout up front behind Maddie Tackett, here at the net with the block along with a teammate for the point…

Lady Vikings just kept coming… Watch this point Gibbs with the shot that is blocked back over the net, then Gibbs taps it back over the net but Kira Adams is there for the rejection

Then how about this serve by the Lady Vikings Marley Johns that finds the net and then falls over for the point….

Johns again serving and this time Gibbs is not able to get back over the net… Tennessee High is state bound by winning 3-0

At the Wolves den tonight West Ridge facing Heritage with a chance to advance to the state tournament…

Lady Wolves Faith Wilson delivers a serve that can not be returned by Heritage, point to West Ridge

Heritage then tighenting the defense when when Casey Wampler goes up for the spike but Heritage is there for the block

From there it was all West Ridge playing some tough defse as well…. Rylee Haynie and McKensi Smith are there for the block at the net

More from West Ridge watch the nice placement by Madison Haynie down the line for the point….

West Ridge is state bound they win tonight 3-0