West Ridge looking to build momentum off historic victory

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – West Ridge is currently the only program in Tennessee with an undefeated record in program history and the Wolves look to ride that momentum as much as possible.

The first-year team chalked up the program’s first win with a 56-14 victory over Volunteer, but West Ridge saw its second game postponed with Daniel Boone announcing a player having Covid. Despite not having a game this week, West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton said his team has plenty of positives to take away.

“I think they did a good job of just coming out and playing hard. We played extremely hard and we had a couple things go against us and we didn’t hang our heads,” Hilton said. “We went back and played the next play and those are things that you don’t really know until you get put in that situation.”

The Wolfpack handle that situation pretty well against the Falcons, including quarterback Ethan Bergeron. The senior chalked up 171 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also threw for 46 yards and another score.

“It felt really good to just come out and show everyone what we’ve been working on and go out and just play some football we run the ball very well obviously and we have a good o-line that comes out and blocks every play,” Bergeron said.

Also filling up the box score was running back Kaleb McClain who finished with over 100 rushing yards against the Falcons. The anchor for the Wolfpack’s line, Benji Novak, was somewhat surprised that his team didn’t show any jitters.

“I don’t think we really were nervous we came out and executed what the coaches told us to do and I think we ran the ball really good our offensive line executed a lot of blocks guys in the backfield they did their job and it worked out real good,” Novak said.