Week one Player of the Week is Greeneville Greene Devil quarterback Cade Ballard

After pulling off a perfect season last year, Greeneville will have the target on their back this season but as News Channel 11 sports Kane O’Neill reports, this week’s Watauga Orthopaedics in conjunction with Champion Chevrolet player of the week wouldn’t want it any other way.

The expectations for Greeneville this season are championship or bust.

“That’s everybody’s goal,” said Ballard.”They want to beat Greeneveille and hand them their first loss and it should be and I think we answered the bell.”

The Greene Devils rang Dobyns-Bennett’s bell on Friday night, hammering the Indians, 43-3.

“It’s a big win for us, no doubt about it,” Ballard said. “We came out and we’ve got a chip on our shoulder still and everybody’s, can they do it again, can they do it again? well, we want to do it again but we want to be more dominant.”

“Are we still hungry, were we gonna be complacent,” said Greeneville head coach Caine Ballard. “but they answered the bell week one.”

The Devils were powered by their senior qb, Cade Ballard. Ballard threw for 282 yard and 4 touchdowns. he also rushed for 147 yards and two more scores. and if you wonder what motivates 4A’s best qb still, it’s their last loss two years ago.

“It’s an awful taste if your mouth,” said Ballard. “and I promise, I still got the picture of the two years ago loss in the second round of the playoffs in my mind. it’s an awful feeling.”

What’s made their run the last two years even more special, Ballard is one of 4 division one commits on the team and with the homegrown talent of Ballard, Dorien Goddard and Cameron Hite graduating this year, they want to go out on top once more.

“For a small town in East Tennessee it’s pretty dang special,” said Caine Ballard. “but we still got to stay healthy and hungry and humble.”

“Cade, on behalf of watauga orthopeadics and Champion Chevrolet, congratulation on being selected as the player of the week.”

In Greeneville, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports.

