Week Nine TV-11 Player of the Week is Chilhowie star player Greg Sanchez

Chilhowie’s Greg Sanchez was having a decent game early Friday against Rural Retreat, but then

“We had a player go down with a pretty serious knee injury. The team was kind of shaken and during that time I saw Greg over with the team huddled up, talking to them and after that he just took it to another level.”

“Teammate got hurt, kind of made me mad a little bit and I came out there with more motivation.”

And Rural Retreat retreated after seeing an angry Greg Sanchez go off for 308 all-purpose yards and 4 total touchdowns, rushing in for three and taking a punt back for a score.

“Just try to do my best for the team and whatever they need me to do I try to do. Catch, I can run the ball, punt return, kick. I just do whatever they need me to do and also have great teammates that help me out with that.”

“Baseball they call them five-tool players. Well, he’s that kind of player in football. He can do it all. He can run it, he can throw it, he can kick it and defensively he can guard anybody. He can pretty much do it all.”

The Warriors 2017 season left a sour taste in the team’s mouth falling in the state championship game Riverheads …The team is determined to get back their this year with, living under this year’s motto

“It’s unfinished business. We want to finish the deal this year. We know what it felt like to get there but it’s not good enough this year. We want to close the deal.”

“The championship didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but I think that made every senior come out and work a little bit harder then we have last year and just the team bonding has been a lot better.”

