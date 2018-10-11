Week 8 Player of the week is Sullivan Central quarterback Jackson Harrison

For 36 weeks, over 3 and a half years, Sullivan Central football player heard just one question.

“You always have those students that come up to you before every game and say, are we going to win tonight?”

But on the 37th week, that question was finally answered with a resounding yes.

“It’s the best feeling I’ve probably ever had. I told the radio we were going to give them a show for their money and we definitely did.”

Central earned its first win since 2014 on Friday, defeating Sullivan East in a shootout, 51-42. The Cougars were led by senior quarterback Jackson Harrison, who threw for 3 touchdowns and rushed for another, finally able to check a varsity win off of his wish list.

“He’s really everything we strive, we want our cougars to be. For him to have such a big part in the leadership role, not just what the numbers said, but him leading the team on both sides of the ball, it’s just amazing. He’s told me a million times he’d trade any of it for a win, so it was even more special for him to have such a big night on a night we get that win.”

While just getting a win after all of that time was enough for the players, the moment was made even more special coming on their home field on an already special night.

“It was senior homecoming. It’s a game that everybody circles, everybody comes to. You have the older Cougars that came here to school, they were here on the sideline. So that was pretty special.”

“When you have a moment like that, what they’ve been working for for so long, it was just really wonderful. It was as big a deal too for the kids that have been supporting them too, so it was just really a community thing.”

“Jackson, on behalf of Watauga Orthopaedics and Champion Chevrolet, congratulations on being selected as the player of the week,”at Sullivan Central, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports.

