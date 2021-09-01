Week 2 Player of the Week: Wise Central quarterback Braeden Church

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Junior Braden Church made his first career start against Eastside last Friday and the gunslinger made the most of his opportunity against the Spartans.

Church was efficient in the season-opener, tossing for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 5-6 attempts, while he carried the ball just three times but chalked up 110 yards and another score.

Church had some nerves before the start, but settled in once the ball was kicked off.

“I was a little nervous, I’m not going to lie, but whenever the game starts, you kind of calm down, so you turn to what you’re taught,” Church said. “The line was blocking really good and the play action was always there, it was a run heavy offense, the line was holding it up and I had a lot of time to throw.”

Wise Central’s quarterback last year was Ethan Mullins and the senior has still made his impact on the Warriors lining up as a running back or wide receiver. Along with the former quarterback, Wise returned most of its offensive line and head coach Luke Owens mentioned how Church has commanded this offense.

“Kids are following him. That senior offensive line there is his guy, they’re following him and he’s definitely leading the way right now,” Owens said. “I thought he did a really good job of being poised, I think we had a really bad throw the whole night and he had two home run balls that he put right on the money both times on the deep ball.”