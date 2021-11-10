Week 12 Player of the Week: Ridgeview “Swiss Army Knife” Cannon Hill

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Ridgeview junior running back/wide receiver/linebacker Cannon Hill has made a statement this season on both sides of the ball, but his career hasn’t always been easy.

Hill fractured his hip last season, forcing the standout athlete at the Clintwood school to miss all of last year. Despite missing a full season, there’s so signs of rust on Hill, especially last Friday. In the Wolfpack’s 48-7 win over Gate City, the junior finished with five total touchdowns, including four through the air with 147 receiving yards.

“Ryan (O’Quinn) had some good passes, he hit me in the open. The line blocked well, my receivers ran their route to get me open, bring their defenders off of me and just team work really, it was a great game,” Hill said.

Head coach Todd Tiller knows how crucial Hill is to this team, no matter what position he lines up in.

“He did a great job for us and like I said, we use him all over the place on offense and defense, Cannon sometimes gets that feeling and he can take over a game like that,” Tiller said.

During his time on the sidelines, Hill really leaned into things that were close to him like his teammates, coaches, family and faith.

“These guys were great, family, coaches, friends, God. I had a lot of people praying for me and it was just a blessing,” Hill said. “We just all bought in really. We’ve put in a lot of work, summer work, season work and we’ve had each others back.”

Hill and the rest of his teammates are about to see their hard work payoff when they open up their postseason with a road showdown against Richlands, who they already beat this season 49-14.