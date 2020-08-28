Watch Saturday: Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 induction special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate its class of 2020 in a televised event this Saturday.

The two-hour-long “Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Special Presented by the Tennessee Titans” will air at noon Saturday, Aug. 29 on WJHL.

This year’s class includes former ETSU football coach Carl Torbush, Speedway Motorsports Executive Chairman Bruton Smith, and Mountain City-native and retired college basketball coach Sonny Smith.

Other inductees include Tim Corbin, Terry Crisp, Tony Delk, Jeff Fisher, Bettye Giles, Dick Horton, Heath Shuler, and DeAngelo Williams.