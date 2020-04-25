WATCH: Productive talks expected to continue between MiLB & MLB

(WJHL) — The future of Minor League Baseball remains in limbo.

Along with a global pandemic, MiLB and Major League Baseball are also working toward a new Professional Baseball Agreement that would take effect next year.

The Appalachian League is one of the organizations eagerly awaiting a final decision.

According to several reports, a plan has been discussed about eliminating 40 MiLB teams, including each of the Northeast Tennessee Appy League clubs.

With the future still unclear, Jeff Lantz with MiLB joined Ashley Sharp live via Skype on Saturday to explain the latest in the talks. You can the interview in its entirety above.

You can watch that interview in its entirety above.