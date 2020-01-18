WATCH: Extended highlights from Science Hill’s win over Dobyns-Bennett

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill boys basketball team took down Dobyns-Bennett Friday night, 76-73 in overtime. It was a thriller inside the New Gym.

"Just like football," the Science Hill student section chants in the final seconds of the Hilltoppers' win over Dobyns-Bennett. OOF. Well, the @SHHS_JCS @dbtribelive rematch is February 7th, at DB. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/L7JYJyuIUx — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 18, 2020

Down by 3, D-B’s Abiah Releford knocked down a massive three pointer with 10 seconds left to tie the game. The Hilltoppers couldn’t hit the following shot, sending the game to overtime.

Both teams went back and forth in the first half, before the Indians took a seven point lead in the 3rd quarter. They missed both free throws on a trip to the line, which led to a Science Hill bucket and got the Hilltoppers right back in the game, heading into the 4th.

These two teams meet for the rematch on February 7, at Dobyns-Bennett.