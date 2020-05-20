Wake Forest, Memphis make top 7 for Mac McClung’s next stop

(WJHL)- Former Gate City standout Mac McClung posted on social media Wednesday that he has narrowed down the choices for his next stop.

McClung recently announced he had entered the NCAA transfer portal and would be leaving Georgetown.

McClung first committed to Georgetown in October 2017 after receiving more than 30 offers.

The following are a list of McClung’s top 7 schools:

  • Texas Tech
  • Auburn
  • Memphis
  • USC
  • Brigham Young
  • Arkansas
  • Wake Forest

