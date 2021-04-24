Volunteers quarterback situation still up in the air after Orange-White game

Harrison Bailey, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer all took a number of snaps in the game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The offensive shined in the Orange & White game with a 42-37 victory, but it was the quarterbacks that stole the spotlight Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey saw the most success out of the trio of quarterbacks as the Marietta, Georgia native tossed for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Bailey appeared in six games last season, throwing for 578 yards and four touchdowns.

“I’ve been through enough quarterback battles as a player or as a coach to know there’s so much time as you leave spring ball. We had 15 practices and we’ll have a lot more than that when we get to training camp,” Heupel said.

“We get to sit back down now and redigest everything that’s gone on this spring. We’ve got to get a chance to go through some installs this summer to coach them a little bit on their own. They get a chance to learn from their mistakes and they get an opportunity to come back a much better and different football player.”

Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker rushed five times for 13 yards and a touchdown and was 10-of-14 through the air for 111 yards with a touchdown and the game’s lone interception. The former Hokie chalked up 1,339 passing yards along with nine touchdowns and five interceptions last year. Hooker also chalked up 620 rushing and nine touchdowns for Tech in 2020.

Redshirt sophomore Brian Maurer finished the day 9-of-15 for 171 yards with one touchdown. The Florida natives 2020 stats weren’t as impressive as the previous two quarterbacks as Maurer finished with 541 yards, along with two touchdowns and five picks.

This offense will officially take the field when they square off against Bowling Green on September 4.