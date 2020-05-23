Volunteer Speedway kicks off the racing season

Sports

The event showcased the Topless Outlaws Dirt Late Model Series and American Crate All-Star Series

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BULLS GAP, Tennessee (WJHL) – A week after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee lifted restrictions that shut down race tracks, Volunteer Speedway kicked off the season with a racing doubleheader.

The track held an event which featured both Topless Outlaws Dirt Late Model Series and American Crate All-Star Series. The races also included Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. Prize money for all five classes ranged from $2,500 to $300.

The packed track also had a pretty big racing field with 143 total drivers from six different states. The next event in Bulls Gap is Championship Points Racing on June 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story