Volunteer Speedway kicks off the racing season

BULLS GAP, Tennessee (WJHL) – A week after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee lifted restrictions that shut down race tracks, Volunteer Speedway kicked off the season with a racing doubleheader.

The track held an event which featured both Topless Outlaws Dirt Late Model Series and American Crate All-Star Series. The races also included Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. Prize money for all five classes ranged from $2,500 to $300.

RACING IS BACK IN THE TRI-CITIES! The place is packed at @TheGap_VolSpdwy and the field is just as big with 143 total competitors from six different states! Highlights tonight on @WJHL11! pic.twitter.com/2YDq85L4IY — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) May 23, 2020

The packed track also had a pretty big racing field with 143 total drivers from six different states. The next event in Bulls Gap is Championship Points Racing on June 6.