Volunteer head coach ‘heartbroken’ about COVID postponement

One Falcons football player tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the postponement of their first game

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Volunteer football team was just six days away from kicking off its season against Christian Academy from Knoxville, but a positive COVID-19 test has sidelined the Falcons.

One player from the team came in contact with a family member that had the virus and let the team know last weekend. He hasn’t been around any coaches or players since August 7 and head coach Jesse McMillan mentioned this Falcon thought he let his team down.

“He was devastated, his mother was devastated. I was very upset for them. It’s not about games at this point, of course, you want to play, but that was very difficult just because you’re heartbroken for the kids,” McMillan said.

Since he was self-quarantined on the seventh, the Falcons have the chance to only miss one regular season game, which means McMillan and his squad could possibly return back to the field on the 22nd. The first-year head coach knows his players only have a limited time to enjoy the perks of high school football.

“I’m going to get to coach for several more years and these kids that you’re coaching have very limited games that they can play in their career,” McMillan said.