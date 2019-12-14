Vols Struggle Finding the Score Sheet Against Memphis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee wrestled with shooting strifes against interstate rival Memphis as the No.13 Tigers thump the 19th-ranked Volunteers 51-47 Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James was the lone double-digit scorer for Rick Barnes, chalking up 14 points and five rebounds. Junior forward and Dobyns-Bennett alum John Fulkerson chipped in nine points and seven boards. Tennessee’s leading scorer, senior guard Jordan Bowden, had a dismal day with five points on 2-10 shooting.

Memphis had a bit of a better day from the field, going 19-56 with three different scorers reaching double digits. Freshman forward D.J. Jeffries (11), sophomore guard Tyler Harris (11) and freshman guard Damion Baugh (10) had no problem finishing at the basket.

This was just the second meeting in series history in which both squads were ranked in the Top 25. The Volunteers look to bounce back when they travel to Cincinnati on Wednesday.