First SEC team in 28 years to start 9-0 in conference play with the 5-0 victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee baseball’s dominance over Vanderbilt continued on Sunday with the Vols chalking up a 5-0 victory which secured its first sweep over the Commodores since 2009.

Pitcher Drew Beam shined in the showdown with the freshman becoming chalking up first complete-game shutout by a UT pitcher since Garrett Stallings vs. Ole Miss on May 16, 2019.

Beam allowed just two hits, faced one batter over the minimum and did not allow a Vanderbilt player to advance past first base for the entire game. The The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native retired the last 16 batters he faced in the game. He gave up just two hits while striking out four.

The Knoxville squad is separating themselves in the SEC standings, being the only undefeated team in the conference and holding a three-game lead over second place Georgia in the division.

The Volunteers has a midweek showdown against Lipscomb then hosts Missouri for a three-game series next weekend.