Vols seeking new opponent after UT-Martin cancels game due positive COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee’s men’s basketball team is in search of a new opponent to begin their season against after UT-Martin was forced to withdraw due to positive COVID-19 cases within their program.

UT-Martin announced Friday they are pausing all men’s basketball activities due to NCAA testing protocols. The Skyhawks were set to travel to Knoxville to take on the 13th-ranked Volunteers on Wednesday, December 9.

Tennessee basketball said they are actively seeking another opponent for next week. The team’s originally-scheduled first two games were canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing. The Vols were later forced to withdraw from the Jimmy V Classic due to positive cases within the program, including head coach Rick Barnes.

UT-Martin’s games against No. 5 Illinois on Saturday, December 5 and against Bethel on Monday, December 7 are also canceled.

The next game on Tennessee’s schedule is Saturday, December 12 against Cincinnati.

