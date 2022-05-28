Bluff City, TN — Dayne Davis was back home in Bluff City this week – raising money for his alma mater … Sullivan East But in just about three months – he hopes to be starting up front for the Tennessee Vols … The redshirt junior rotated in on the offensive line last season … playing in some of the S-E-C’s most hostile environments … Davis says he is working to make the jump to full-time starter this fall in the Josh Heupel offense … which he says – is anything but ordinary.

“You know, it’s fast. You don’t have a lot of time to breathe – it’s getting down, get ready – quarterback claps and it’s time to roll. You know, you’ve gotta be ready. It’s definitely a different offense than standard. It’s definitely more uptempo, but that’s what our training staff has us ready for.”