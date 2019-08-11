Vols nowhere close to naming starting offensive line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WATE) – Less than 24 hours away from the first fall scrimmage for UT football, the Vols are still looking for consistency along the offensive line.

It has been a spot that the team has struggled to manage the past few seasons and Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt said they are still trying to figure out the starters.

“I don’t think we’re anywhere close to finding the first group of 5,” he said. “I think we’ve got an idea of the 10 or 11 guys there that we are working in and we’ve worked several combinations and it’s been good for the group, we’ve had several guys that have put a couple of good practices together, but we’re looking for consistency from the entire group so we got good competition there.”

The Vols will hold their first scrimmage on Sunday. It will be the team’s ninth practice.