JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee forward John Fulkerson first suited up for Big Orange in 2016 as a true freshman.

Since then, the Kingsport native has played the most games in program history (162) and has become one of the most recognizable Tennessee athletes in recent memory.

Fulkerson has seen the peaks and valleys of success since he’s made his way to Knoxville. The Vols have been part of three NCAA tournaments, but they’ve only made it past the Round of 32 once. This includes last season in which the Volunteers were upset by 12th-seeded Oregon State in the first round.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes mentioned that last years disappoint gives Fulkerson and this team plenty of motivation.

“Last year was a tough year for him and the way it ended, so for him to come back, I think the emotion he’s carried for a long time,” Barnes said. “He went into a totally different role this year which he fully accepted.”

Nine players are still on this roster from last years team, including Josiah-Jordan James, who knows how tight this squad is.

“The brotherhood that we have in this locker room, I wouldn’t want anything else,” James said. “You know the guys in that locker room, I wouldn’t trade them for the world.

“I think that just helps us on the court, we know we’ve been playing with each other for a long time now, so we have a feel for each other but I mean I feel like this chemistry is second to none.”

The game between Longwood tips off on Thursday at 2:45 E.T. on CBS.