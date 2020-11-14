Vols land nations top point guard in Memphis native Kennedy Chandler

The Briarcrest Christian School alum is the fourth five-star prospect in the last three years to sign with Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Five-star prospect and the nation’s best point guard Kennedy Chandler will play in his home state as the Memphis native is heading to Knoxville as he submitted his National Letter of Intent and is expected to enroll in the summer.

Chandler is currently attending Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas for his senior year, but last year as a junior at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Chandler averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

Rick Barnes knows this guard was coveted in all of college basketball because of his versatility.

“Kennedy was one of our primary targets for a long time,” Barnes said. “To us, his elite speed, athleticism, defense and basketball IQ separated him from every other point guard in America. But it was his character, work ethic and toughness that really made him a perfect fit for our program. We’re very excited to have Kennedy and his family join our Tennessee basketball family.”

The 6-1 guard is rated by ESPN as the No. 12 senior in the country, which makes him the third-highest-rated prospect to ever sign with the Vols since ESPN began its recruiting database in 2007. Tobias Harris (No. 6) in 2010 and Scotty Hopson (No. 9) in 2008 were the only players higher than Chandler. He’s also the fourth five-star prospect in the last three years to sign with Tennessee.